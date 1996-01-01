Which of the following is the most likely reason for Ralph's low T-cell count?
A
He has a bacterial infection that directly destroys T cells.
B
He is experiencing an allergic reaction that elevates T-cell levels.
C
He is infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which targets and destroys CD4+ T cells.
D
He has an autoimmune disorder that increases T-cell production.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of T cells in the immune system: T cells are a type of lymphocyte critical for adaptive immunity, with CD4+ T cells acting as helper cells that coordinate immune responses.
Analyze each option in terms of its effect on T-cell count: bacterial infections typically do not directly destroy T cells; allergic reactions usually increase immune cell activity, including T cells; autoimmune disorders often cause dysregulation but generally do not cause a decrease in T-cell numbers.
Recognize that HIV specifically targets CD4+ T cells by binding to the CD4 receptor, leading to their destruction and resulting in a decreased T-cell count.
Conclude that the most likely reason for Ralph's low T-cell count is infection with HIV, which directly reduces the number of CD4+ T cells.
Summarize that understanding the mechanism of diseases affecting T cells helps explain why HIV infection leads to immunodeficiency characterized by low T-cell counts.
