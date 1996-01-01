Which of the following is NOT a possible side effect of antimicrobial therapy?
A
Increased susceptibility to secondary infections
B
Development of antibiotic resistance
C
Disruption of normal microbiota
D
Enhanced growth of beneficial bacteria only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what antimicrobial therapy entails—it involves using agents to kill or inhibit the growth of microorganisms causing infection.
Step 2: Recognize common side effects of antimicrobial therapy, which include increased susceptibility to secondary infections due to disruption of normal microbiota, development of antibiotic resistance as bacteria adapt, and disturbance of the body's normal microbial balance.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Enhanced growth of beneficial bacteria only'—consider whether antimicrobial therapy selectively promotes only beneficial bacteria without any negative effects.
Step 4: Recall that antimicrobial therapy often disrupts both harmful and beneficial bacteria, so exclusive enhancement of beneficial bacteria without side effects is unlikely.
Step 5: Conclude that the option stating 'Enhanced growth of beneficial bacteria only' is NOT a typical side effect of antimicrobial therapy, unlike the other listed effects.
