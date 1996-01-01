Which of the following statements about Propionibacterium acnes is correct?
A
It is a spore-forming bacterium responsible for tuberculosis.
B
It is a photosynthetic bacterium that produces oxygen.
C
It is a Gram-negative, aerobic bacterium found in soil.
D
It is a Gram-positive, anaerobic bacterium commonly associated with acne in humans.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of Propionibacterium acnes by reviewing its Gram stain reaction, oxygen requirements, and typical habitat or association with human health.
Step 2: Recall that Propionibacterium acnes is a Gram-positive bacterium, meaning it retains the crystal violet stain and appears purple under a microscope after Gram staining.
Step 3: Recognize that it is anaerobic, which means it thrives in environments with little or no oxygen, distinguishing it from aerobic bacteria that require oxygen.
Step 4: Identify its clinical relevance, particularly its association with human skin and its role in the development of acne, rather than being a spore-forming bacterium or related to tuberculosis.
Step 5: Use this information to evaluate each statement and confirm that the correct description is that Propionibacterium acnes is a Gram-positive, anaerobic bacterium commonly associated with acne in humans.
