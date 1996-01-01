Which of the following is an example of an infectious disease that is also a communicable disease?
A
Botulism
B
Lyme disease
C
Tuberculosis
D
Tetanus
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of key terms. An infectious disease is caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. A communicable disease is an infectious disease that can be transmitted from one person to another, either directly or indirectly.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it is infectious and communicable. Botulism is caused by a toxin from Clostridium botulinum and is not typically spread from person to person, so it is infectious but not communicable.
Step 3: Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, transmitted through tick bites, and is infectious but not communicable between humans.
Step 4: Tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is both infectious and communicable because it spreads from person to person through airborne droplets.
Step 5: Tetanus is caused by Clostridium tetani, which enters through wounds and is infectious but not communicable between people.
