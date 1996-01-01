Which of the following are contributing factors to the pathogenicity of Neisseria gonorrhoeae?
A
Synthesis of mycolic acids in the cell wall
B
Ability to photosynthesize using chlorophyll
C
Pili that facilitate attachment to host cells
D
Production of endospores for survival in harsh environments
1
Understand the concept of pathogenicity, which refers to the ability of a microorganism to cause disease in a host.
Review the characteristics of Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a Gram-negative bacterium known for causing the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhea.
Evaluate each option in the context of Neisseria gonorrhoeae's biology: mycolic acids are typical of Mycobacterium species, not Neisseria; photosynthesis using chlorophyll is a trait of plants and some bacteria, but not Neisseria; endospore production is characteristic of genera like Bacillus and Clostridium, not Neisseria.
Recognize that pili (fimbriae) are hair-like appendages on Neisseria gonorrhoeae that enable attachment to host epithelial cells, which is a critical step in establishing infection and thus a key factor in pathogenicity.
Conclude that among the options, the synthesis of pili facilitating attachment to host cells is the correct contributing factor to the pathogenicity of Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
