Which of the following statements about staphylococcal food poisoning is false?
A
Improperly stored foods are a common source of staphylococcal enterotoxins.
B
It is caused by ingestion of preformed enterotoxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus.
C
Symptoms typically appear within a few hours after consuming contaminated food.
D
Antibiotic treatment is usually required to resolve the illness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of staphylococcal food poisoning. It is caused by ingestion of preformed enterotoxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus, not by the bacteria themselves directly infecting the gut.
Step 2: Recognize that these enterotoxins are heat-stable and can be present in improperly stored foods where Staphylococcus aureus has grown and produced toxins.
Step 3: Note that symptoms of staphylococcal food poisoning typically appear rapidly, usually within a few hours after consuming the contaminated food, due to the toxin's effect.
Step 4: Consider the treatment approach: since the illness is caused by toxins already present in the food, antibiotic treatment is generally not required because the bacteria are not actively infecting the host at the time of symptoms.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming that antibiotic treatment is usually required, as the illness is self-limiting and primarily managed by supportive care.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason