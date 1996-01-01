Which of the following is a property of salmonellae?
A
They are non-motile.
B
They are Gram-negative rods.
C
They are obligate anaerobes.
D
They form endospores.
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of Salmonella species by reviewing their morphology, staining properties, oxygen requirements, motility, and ability to form endospores.
Step 2: Recall that Salmonella are classified as Gram-negative bacteria, which means they do not retain the crystal violet stain and appear pink/red after Gram staining due to their thin peptidoglycan layer and outer membrane.
Step 3: Consider motility: Salmonella species are generally motile due to the presence of flagella, so the statement 'They are non-motile' is incorrect.
Step 4: Evaluate oxygen requirements: Salmonella are facultative anaerobes, meaning they can grow in both the presence and absence of oxygen, so they are not obligate anaerobes.
Step 5: Assess endospore formation: Salmonella do not form endospores, which are a feature of certain Gram-positive genera like Bacillus and Clostridium.
