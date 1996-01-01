Which of the following bacteria is a nonpathogen that is safely used in teaching laboratories?
A
Escherichia coli O157:H7
B
Bacillus subtilis
C
Staphylococcus aureus
D
Salmonella enterica
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'nonpathogen' — a nonpathogenic bacterium is one that does not cause disease in humans or animals, making it safe for use in teaching laboratories.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each bacterium listed: Escherichia coli O157:H7 is a pathogenic strain known for causing severe foodborne illness; Staphylococcus aureus is a common pathogen responsible for various infections; Salmonella enterica is also a pathogen causing food poisoning.
Step 3: Identify Bacillus subtilis as a nonpathogenic bacterium widely used in teaching labs due to its safety and ease of cultivation.
Step 4: Recognize that Bacillus subtilis serves as a model organism in microbiology education because it does not pose a health risk under standard laboratory conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Bacillus subtilis is the correct choice as the nonpathogenic bacterium safely used in teaching laboratories.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason