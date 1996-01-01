Which of the following statements about vaginal microbes is false?
A
The composition of vaginal microbiota can be influenced by hormonal changes.
B
All vaginal microbes are harmful and cause disease.
C
Lactobacillus species are the dominant bacteria in a healthy vaginal microbiota.
D
Vaginal microbes play a role in protecting against pathogenic infections.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of vaginal microbiota. Recognize that the vaginal microbiota consists of various microorganisms, primarily bacteria, that live in the vaginal environment and contribute to its health.
Step 2: Review the influence of hormonal changes on vaginal microbiota. Hormones, especially estrogen, affect the vaginal environment and thus the composition of its microbial community.
Step 3: Identify the dominant bacteria in a healthy vaginal microbiota. Lactobacillus species are known to be the predominant beneficial bacteria that help maintain an acidic pH and protect against infections.
Step 4: Consider the protective role of vaginal microbes. These microbes help prevent colonization by harmful pathogens by competing for resources and producing antimicrobial substances.
Step 5: Evaluate the statement 'All vaginal microbes are harmful and cause disease.' Since many vaginal microbes are beneficial and essential for health, this statement is false.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason