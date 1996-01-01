Step 3: Analyze each statement in the problem: - The first statement says normal microbiota in the upper respiratory tract help prevent pathogen colonization, which is true because they compete with harmful microbes. - The second statement claims the lower respiratory tract is generally free of permanent microbiota in healthy people, which aligns with current scientific understanding. - The third statement notes that disruption of normal microbiota can increase infection risk, which is also true as it reduces microbial competition and immune stimulation. - The fourth statement claims all regions, including alveoli, are densely populated with microbiota, which contradicts the known fact that alveoli are normally sterile or nearly sterile.