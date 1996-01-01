Which type of microorganism is responsible for causing malarial infection in humans?
A
Bacteria (Escherichia coli)
B
Protozoa (Plasmodium species)
C
Virus (Influenza virus)
D
Fungi (Candida albicans)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that malaria is a disease caused by a specific type of microorganism that infects human red blood cells and is transmitted by mosquito vectors.
Recall the main categories of microorganisms: bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa, each with distinct characteristics and disease associations.
Identify that bacteria like Escherichia coli cause bacterial infections, viruses like Influenza virus cause viral infections, and fungi like Candida albicans cause fungal infections, none of which are responsible for malaria.
Recognize that protozoa are single-celled eukaryotic organisms, some of which are parasitic and can cause diseases in humans, including malaria.
Conclude that the protozoan genus Plasmodium is the causative agent of malaria, transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes, making protozoa the correct type of microorganism responsible for malarial infection.
