Which of the following statements about bacteria is correct?
A
All bacteria are multicellular organisms.
B
Bacteria are all the same and do not have variations within the species.
C
Bacteria can exhibit significant genetic and phenotypic variation within the same species.
D
Bacteria do not adapt to changing environmental conditions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of bacteria. Bacteria are unicellular microorganisms, meaning each organism consists of a single cell, so the statement 'All bacteria are multicellular organisms' is incorrect.
Step 2: Consider genetic and phenotypic variation. Bacteria can have significant genetic diversity within a species due to mutations, horizontal gene transfer, and other mechanisms, leading to phenotypic differences such as antibiotic resistance or metabolic capabilities.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement about uniformity. The claim that 'Bacteria are all the same and do not have variations within the species' is false because bacterial populations often show considerable variation.
Step 4: Analyze bacterial adaptation. Bacteria can adapt to changing environmental conditions through genetic changes and regulatory mechanisms, so the statement 'Bacteria do not adapt to changing environmental conditions' is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that bacteria can exhibit significant genetic and phenotypic variation within the same species, reflecting their ability to adapt and evolve.
