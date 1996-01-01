Which of the following conditions is most likely to be a polymicrobial infection?
A
Streptococcal pharyngitis
B
Diabetic foot ulcer
C
Gonorrhea
D
Tuberculosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'polymicrobial infection' — it refers to an infection caused by more than one microbial species simultaneously, often involving a mixture of bacteria, fungi, or other microorganisms.
Step 2: Analyze each condition to determine if it typically involves a single pathogen or multiple pathogens: Streptococcal pharyngitis is usually caused by a single species, Streptococcus pyogenes.
Step 3: Gonorrhea is caused by a single bacterial species, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, so it is generally a monomicrobial infection.
Step 4: Tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a single pathogen, making it a monomicrobial infection as well.
Step 5: Diabetic foot ulcers often involve multiple types of bacteria and sometimes fungi due to the complex wound environment, making them classic examples of polymicrobial infections.
