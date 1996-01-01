Which part of the urinary tract has the most abundant and diverse microbiome?
A
Bladder
B
Kidneys
C
Ureters
D
Urethra
Understand that the urinary tract consists of several parts: kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra, each with different exposure to microbes.
Recall that the kidneys and ureters are typically sterile environments due to their internal location and continuous flow of urine preventing microbial colonization.
Recognize that the bladder, while it can harbor some microbes, generally has a lower microbial diversity because it is a relatively closed environment.
Focus on the urethra, which is the tube that connects the bladder to the outside of the body and is exposed to the external environment, allowing for colonization by a variety of microbes.
Conclude that the urethra has the most abundant and diverse microbiome in the urinary tract because it is the part most exposed to external microbes and provides a suitable environment for microbial growth.
