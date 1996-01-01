Which of the following statements about shigellosis is incorrect?
A
Shigellosis is caused by bacteria belonging to the genus Shigella.
B
Shigellosis is primarily transmitted through the fecal-oral route.
C
Shigellosis can lead to complications such as hemolytic uremic syndrome.
D
Shigellosis typically results in watery diarrhea without blood or mucus.
Step 1: Understand the disease shigellosis, which is an infectious disease caused by bacteria of the genus Shigella. This establishes the basis for evaluating the statements.
Step 2: Review the common modes of transmission for shigellosis. It is primarily spread via the fecal-oral route, often through contaminated food or water, or direct person-to-person contact.
Step 3: Consider the clinical manifestations and complications of shigellosis. It often causes dysentery, characterized by diarrhea with blood and mucus, and can lead to serious complications such as hemolytic uremic syndrome.
Step 4: Analyze the statement about the nature of diarrhea in shigellosis. Since shigellosis typically causes bloody and mucoid diarrhea rather than just watery diarrhea, the statement claiming it results in watery diarrhea without blood or mucus is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is the one describing shigellosis as causing watery diarrhea without blood or mucus, because this contradicts the typical clinical presentation of the disease.
