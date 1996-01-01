Why is long-term treatment often required to cure systemic fungal infections?
A
Fungi rapidly develop resistance to all antifungal drugs.
B
Systemic fungal infections are usually caused by viruses, which require prolonged therapy.
C
Antifungal drugs are quickly eliminated from the body, requiring frequent dosing.
D
Fungi grow slowly and many antifungal drugs are fungistatic rather than fungicidal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of systemic fungal infections: these infections affect internal organs and tissues, making them more difficult to eradicate compared to superficial infections.
Recognize that fungi generally have slower growth rates compared to bacteria, which means that antifungal treatments need to be administered over a longer period to effectively target the fungal cells during their growth phases.
Know the difference between fungistatic and fungicidal drugs: fungistatic drugs inhibit fungal growth but do not kill the fungi outright, so prolonged treatment is necessary to allow the immune system to clear the infection.
Consider pharmacokinetics: while some antifungal drugs may have variable elimination rates, the primary reason for long-term treatment is related to fungal biology and drug action rather than rapid drug clearance.
Conclude that long-term treatment is required mainly because fungi grow slowly and many antifungal drugs are fungistatic, necessitating extended therapy to ensure complete eradication of the infection.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason