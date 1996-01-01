Which of the following is a common sign or symptom of secondary tuberculosis (TB)?
A
Severe watery diarrhea
B
Sudden onset of high fever and stiff neck
C
Jaundice and dark urine
D
Chronic cough with blood-tinged sputum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the stages of tuberculosis (TB): Primary TB occurs soon after infection and may be asymptomatic or mild, while secondary (or reactivation) TB happens when the dormant bacteria become active again, often causing more severe symptoms.
Identify common symptoms associated with secondary TB, which typically involve the respiratory system due to lung involvement, such as a persistent cough, weight loss, night sweats, and hemoptysis (coughing up blood).
Evaluate the given options by matching them to typical TB symptoms: Severe watery diarrhea is not commonly linked to TB; sudden high fever and stiff neck suggest meningitis; jaundice and dark urine indicate liver issues.
Recognize that chronic cough with blood-tinged sputum is a hallmark symptom of secondary TB, reflecting lung tissue damage and bleeding caused by the active infection.
Conclude that among the options, chronic cough with blood-tinged sputum best fits the clinical presentation of secondary tuberculosis.
