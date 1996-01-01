Which of the following reservoir conditions is most essential for a pathogen to survive and remain infectious?
A
High levels of oxygen for all pathogens
B
Constant exposure to ultraviolet light
C
Presence of suitable nutrients and appropriate temperature
D
Absence of any moisture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a reservoir in microbiology refers to any environment in which a pathogen normally lives, grows, and multiplies, serving as a source of infection.
Recognize that for a pathogen to survive and remain infectious in a reservoir, certain conditions must support its viability and ability to infect a host.
Evaluate each condition: high oxygen levels are not essential for all pathogens because some are anaerobic; constant UV exposure generally damages pathogens; absence of moisture usually inhibits microbial survival.
Identify that the presence of suitable nutrients and an appropriate temperature provide the necessary environment for pathogens to maintain metabolic activity and remain infectious.
Conclude that among the options, the presence of suitable nutrients and appropriate temperature is the most essential reservoir condition for pathogen survival and infectivity.
