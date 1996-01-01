Which of the following correctly describes the typical sequence of events that leads to a healthcare-associated infection (HAI)?
A
Source of microorganisms → Mode of transmission → Susceptible host
B
Susceptible host → Mode of transmission → Source of microorganisms
C
Susceptible host → Source of microorganisms → Mode of transmission
D
Mode of transmission → Susceptible host → Source of microorganisms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), which occur when microorganisms from a source infect a susceptible host through a specific mode of transmission.
Step 2: Identify the three key components involved in the chain of infection: the source of microorganisms (reservoir), the mode of transmission (how the microorganisms spread), and the susceptible host (the person at risk of infection).
Step 3: Recognize that the typical sequence starts with the source of microorganisms, as this is where the infectious agents originate.
Step 4: Next, the microorganisms must be transmitted from the source to the host, so the mode of transmission comes after the source.
Step 5: Finally, the susceptible host is the individual who becomes infected after exposure to the microorganisms via the mode of transmission, completing the sequence: Source of microorganisms → Mode of transmission → Susceptible host.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason