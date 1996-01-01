What is the minimum hot holding temperature recommended for fried shrimp to ensure food safety?
A
71 °C (160 °F)
B
63 °C (145 °F)
C
57 °C (135 °F)
D
49 °C (120 °F)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the minimum hot holding temperature is the temperature at which cooked food must be kept to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and ensure food safety.
Recall that food safety guidelines, such as those from the FDA Food Code, specify minimum hot holding temperatures for different types of foods, including seafood like fried shrimp.
Identify that for potentially hazardous foods like fried shrimp, the minimum hot holding temperature is typically set to prevent bacterial growth and toxin production, which is generally above 57 °C (135 °F).
Compare the given temperature options to the standard recommended minimum hot holding temperature for cooked seafood, which is 57 °C (135 °F).
Conclude that the correct minimum hot holding temperature to ensure food safety for fried shrimp is 57 °C (135 °F), as it is the temperature that inhibits bacterial growth effectively.
