In the context of food safety and microbiology, what is the maximum cold holding temperature recommended for shredded lettuce to prevent microbial growth?
A
10°C (50°F)
B
15°C (59°F)
C
5°C (41°F)
D
0°C (32°F)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the goal of cold holding in food safety is to slow down or prevent the growth of pathogenic microorganisms that can cause foodborne illness.
Recall that most bacteria that cause foodborne illness grow rapidly between 5°C and 60°C, a range known as the 'danger zone.' To minimize microbial growth, food should be kept below this temperature range.
Identify that shredded lettuce is a perishable, ready-to-eat food product that can support microbial growth if not properly stored.
Recognize that the maximum cold holding temperature recommended to prevent microbial growth in such foods is typically at or below 5°C (41°F), which is the upper limit to keep food safely chilled.
Conclude that maintaining shredded lettuce at or below 5°C (41°F) is essential to inhibit microbial growth and ensure food safety.
