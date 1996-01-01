In the context of food safety, the presence or growth of microorganisms is considered which type of hazard?
A
Radiological hazard
B
Physical hazard
C
Chemical hazard
D
Biological hazard
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of hazards in food safety: Radiological hazards involve radioactive substances, Physical hazards involve foreign objects like glass or metal, Chemical hazards involve harmful chemicals or toxins.
Recognize that microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites are living organisms that can contaminate food and cause illness.
Identify that hazards related to living organisms or their byproducts fall under the category of Biological hazards.
Relate the presence or growth of microorganisms in food directly to Biological hazards because they pose a risk of foodborne illness.
Conclude that in the context of food safety, microorganisms represent a Biological hazard rather than Radiological, Physical, or Chemical hazards.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason