A patient has conjunctivitis. If you isolated Pseudomonas from the patient’s mascara, you would most likely conclude all of the following except that

a. the mascara was the source of the infection.

b. Pseudomonas is causing the infection.

c. Pseudomonas has been growing in the mascara.

d. the mascara was contaminated by the manufacturer.

e. All of the above are valid conclusions.