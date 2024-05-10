21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
3:34 minutes
Problem 21.5aa
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A patient has conjunctivitis. If you isolated Pseudomonas from the patient’s mascara, you would most likely conclude all of the following except that
a. the mascara was the source of the infection.
b. Pseudomonas is causing the infection.
c. Pseudomonas has been growing in the mascara.
d. the mascara was contaminated by the manufacturer.
e. All of the above are valid conclusions.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?