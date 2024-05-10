Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.





Besides the scalp, this disease can occur on all of the following except

a. feet.

b. nails.

c. the groin.

d. subcutaneous tissue.

e. The disease can occur on all of these areas.