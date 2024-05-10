Use the following information to answer questions 3 and 4. A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.





All of the following are complications of this disease except

a. middle ear infections.

b. pneumonia.

c. birth defects.

d. encephalitis.

e. All are complications of this disease.