Use the following information to answer questions 3 and 4. A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.





The boy most likely had

a. streptococcal sore throat.

b. measles.

c. rubella.

d. smallpox.

e. hand-foot-mouth disease.