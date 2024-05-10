21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
2:31 minutes
Problem 21.3aa
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the following information to answer questions 3 and 4. A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.
The boy most likely had
a. streptococcal sore throat.
b. measles.
c. rubella.
d. smallpox.
e. hand-foot-mouth disease.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?