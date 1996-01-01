Which of the following best describes the typical growth pattern and bacterial type of Staphylococcus aureus?
A
Gram-positive cocci arranged in pairs
B
Gram-negative cocci arranged in tetrads
C
Gram-positive cocci arranged in clusters
D
Gram-negative rods arranged in chains
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of bacteria based on Gram staining. Gram-positive bacteria retain the crystal violet stain and appear purple under a microscope, while Gram-negative bacteria do not and appear pink or red after counterstaining.
Step 2: Recall the shape and arrangement terminology for bacteria. Cocci are spherical bacteria, rods (bacilli) are cylindrical, and arrangements can be pairs, chains, clusters, or tetrads depending on how the cells divide and remain attached.
Step 3: Identify the Gram reaction of Staphylococcus aureus. It is a Gram-positive bacterium, meaning it stains purple due to its thick peptidoglycan cell wall.
Step 4: Recognize the typical arrangement of Staphylococcus aureus cells. The genus Staphylococcus is known for forming clusters that resemble grape-like bunches, which is a key identifying feature.
Step 5: Combine the information: Staphylococcus aureus is a Gram-positive coccus that typically arranges itself in clusters, making the description 'Gram-positive cocci arranged in clusters' the best choice.
