2) Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Other Cytokines

in this video, we're going to talk briefly about the second step in the inflammatory response, which is the release of the inflammatory mediators and other cytokines. And so in response to a microbe invasion or tissue damage local mast cells which recall are very similar to base of pills but they reside in the tissues are going to release cytokines and inflammatory mediators. And so these mass cells are already residing within the tissues as you can see here in this image, and they will begin to release cytokines and inflammatory mediators upon an infection. And so inflammatory mediators really refers to messenger molecules messenger molecules that are specifically involved in the inflammatory response. For example, Histamine is an example of an inflammatory mediator. And so the release of Histamine will promote inflammation. Now uh the release of inflammatory mediators will help to regulate changes in local blood vessels, potentially causing the local blood vessels to dilate as we'll talk about in the next step. And it will also signal immune system cells from the blood to the infected site, attracting immune system cells to the area of infection. And so if we take a look at this image down below, we're focusing on the second step of the inflammatory response, inflammatory mediators and cytokines being released. And so once again these mass cells that are present in the tissues and reside in the tissues will begin to release cytokines and inflammatory mediators and these cytokines and inflammatory mediators will cause changes to the local blood vessels and also signal immune system cells to uh travel from the blood uh from the blood vessels to the area of infection to help eliminate the microbes. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the second step of the inflammatory response, and we'll be able to talk about the third and the fourth steps of the inflammatory response as we continue to move forward. So I'll see you in our next lesson video.

Hide transcripts