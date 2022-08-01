3) Vasodilation

in this video, we're going to talk briefly about the third step of the inflammatory response which is Vaso dilation. And so Vaso dilation is the dilation or the enlargement of the blood vessels. That increases the permeability of those blood vessels and the increased permeability allows for cells of the immune system to leave the bloodstream into the site of infection. And so this increased permeability is going to be in response to inflammatory mediators and so inflammatory mediators that are released by mass cells will lead to vaso dilation, the enlargement of the blood vessels and the increased permeability of those blood vessels. Now the term Dia pa dcis refers specifically to the migration of immune system cells through the intact walls of the blood vessels into the infected tissue. And the term exude. It refers specifically to the fluid mix of blood plasma proteins and immune cells that exit the bloodstream to the infected site. Now recall from some of our previous lesson videos that neutrophils are the very first type of cells to be recruited to the site of infection. And so they are the first to go sites that are recruited. And so, taking a look at our image down below, we have the third step of the inflammatory response which is Vaso dilation and die a Pegasus. And so what you'll notice here is that the cells the infected area here is infected with many microbes and uh the mast cells upon releasing those uh inflammatory mediators. It leads to vaso dilation. And so here we have dilated. We can label these as dilated blood vessels and these dilated blood vessels are going to increase the permeability of the blood vessels, allowing for Dia Pegasus and die a prosthesis. Again, it's going to be the migration of blood of immune cells from the blood into the site of infection. And so macrophages and neutrophils can be recruited. And again, it's the neutrophils that are the first to be recruited to the site of infection. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the third step of the inflammatory response. Vaso dilation. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and talk about the fourth and final step of the inflammatory response as we move forward in our course. So I'll see. I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts