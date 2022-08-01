4) Removal of Invading Microbes

in this video, we're going to talk about the fourth and final step of the inflammatory response which is removal of the invading microbes and so the fig ascetic cells that migrated from the blood into the infected area are going to destroy or eliminate those invading microbes. Now the neutrophils are going to remove microbes through degranulation or through fake acidosis. And macrophages are going to perform faga psychosis and engulf the cells the dead cells in the area to help destroy and eliminate all of the microbes that have invaded. And so, taking a look at this image down below the fourth and final step of the inflammatory responses. Faga acidosis of the invading microbes and removal of those invading microbes. And so notice in this image we have neutral files and we also have macrophages and together they will work to eliminate these microbes and remove those microbes. And so this year concludes our lesson on this fourth and final step of the inflammatory response. And so moving forward, we'll be able to get practice on these concepts and also continue to talk more about the innate uh immune responses. So I'll see you all in our next video

