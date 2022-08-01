1) Tissue Damage & Infection

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the steps of the inflammatory response. And so really a series of just four events or four steps occur in the inflammatory response during tissue damage and infection of a micro. And so in this video, we're only going to focus on the very first event for the very first step of the inflammatory response, which is tissue damage and infection. But later in other videos, we'll talk about the other steps of the inflammatory response. And so in the first step of the inflammatory response, we have tissue damage and infection. And so damage to the tissues, allows microbes to bypass the first line of defense of immunity so it can bypass our skin, mucous membranes, antimicrobials and things of that nature. And when they bypass the first line of defense, they can enter into the surrounding tissue cells and immediately after injury. Blood vessels will briefly constrict via viso constriction. Vaso constriction is the constriction or the narrowing of the blood vessels. And it does this in order to prevent blood laws. And so if we take a look at our image down below, what we're showing you is the very first event of uh the inflammatory response which is tissue damage and infection by the microbe. And so notice in this image, it is an image showing you our skin and so you can see the epidermis layer is at the top here and the dermis layer is right here and down below. Notice that the blood vessel is at the bottom. And what you'll notice is that when there is damage, like, for example, when a sharp object penetrates into your tissues, which you'll notice is that some of our immune system cells are already going to be present in the tissues. For example, mass cells can be present in the tissues, but when there is penetration by a sharp object like this, it creates the opportunity for microbes to infect the tissues. And so this tissue damage can lead to infection of a microbe. And once again, the blood vessels are going to briefly constrict to prevent a large amount of blood loss. And so this year concludes our lesson on the first event of the inflammatory response and we'll get to talk about the other events of the inflammatory response as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts