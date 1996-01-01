Which of the following best describes a commensal bacterium?
A
A bacterium that benefits from its host without harming or helping the host
B
A bacterium that lives independently of any host organism
C
A bacterium that causes disease in its host
D
A bacterium that provides a benefit to its host, such as producing vitamins
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'commensal' in microbiology. Commensal bacteria are those that live in or on a host organism and derive benefit from the host without causing harm or providing any benefit to the host.
Step 2: Review the options given and identify the key characteristics of each: whether the bacterium benefits the host, harms the host, or lives independently.
Step 3: Recognize that a bacterium that causes disease is termed 'pathogenic', so this option does not describe a commensal bacterium.
Step 4: Identify that a bacterium providing benefits to the host, such as producing vitamins, is considered 'mutualistic', not commensal.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of a commensal bacterium is one that benefits from its host without harming or helping the host.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason