Which of the following is a possible strategy for treating viral infections?
A
Inhibiting viral replication using antiviral drugs
B
Neutralizing viruses by promoting prion formation
C
Administering antibiotics to target viral enzymes
D
Increasing host cell division to eliminate viruses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viral infections are caused by viruses, which replicate inside host cells by using the host's machinery.
Recognize that antibiotics target bacterial structures or enzymes and are ineffective against viruses, so administering antibiotics to target viral enzymes is not a valid strategy.
Know that prions are misfolded proteins unrelated to viruses, and promoting prion formation would not neutralize viruses but could cause other diseases.
Consider that increasing host cell division does not eliminate viruses; in fact, it might facilitate viral spread since viruses rely on host cells for replication.
Identify that inhibiting viral replication using antiviral drugs is a valid strategy because these drugs specifically target viral enzymes or processes essential for virus multiplication, thereby controlling the infection.
