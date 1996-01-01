Which of the following statements is true concerning viruses?
A
Viruses contain both DNA and RNA as their genetic material simultaneously.
B
Viruses can reproduce independently outside of host cells.
C
Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites that require host cells for replication.
D
Viruses are classified as living organisms because they carry out metabolic processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of viruses: Viruses are unique infectious agents that differ from living cells in several key ways.
Analyze the first statement: 'Viruses contain both DNA and RNA as their genetic material simultaneously.' Viruses typically contain either DNA or RNA, but not both at the same time.
Analyze the second statement: 'Viruses can reproduce independently outside of host cells.' Viruses lack the cellular machinery necessary for independent reproduction and must rely on a host cell to replicate.
Analyze the third statement: 'Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites that require host cells for replication.' This means viruses must enter a host cell to use its machinery for producing new virus particles, which is a defining characteristic of viruses.
Analyze the fourth statement: 'Viruses are classified as living organisms because they carry out metabolic processes.' Viruses do not carry out metabolic processes on their own, so they are generally not classified as living organisms.
