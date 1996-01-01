Which of the following is an example of an opportunistic infection that is frequently associated with HIV?
A
Tuberculosis
B
Pneumocystis pneumonia
C
Influenza
D
Streptococcal pharyngitis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an opportunistic infection: these are infections caused by organisms that usually do not cause disease in a healthy immune system but take advantage of weakened immunity, such as in HIV-infected individuals.
Recognize that HIV primarily weakens the immune system by targeting CD4+ T cells, making the body more susceptible to certain infections that are otherwise controlled in healthy people.
Review the list of infections provided and identify which are commonly known as opportunistic infections in the context of HIV. Tuberculosis can occur in HIV but is not exclusively opportunistic; Influenza and Streptococcal pharyngitis are common infections but not specifically opportunistic in HIV.
Recall that Pneumocystis pneumonia (caused by Pneumocystis jirovecii) is a classic example of an opportunistic infection frequently seen in patients with advanced HIV/AIDS due to their compromised immune defenses.
Conclude that among the options, Pneumocystis pneumonia is the best example of an opportunistic infection associated with HIV.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason