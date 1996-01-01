What term describes pathogens that can be transmitted between people and infected animals?
A
Nosocomial
B
Commensal
C
Zoonotic
D
Opportunistic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of each term: 'Nosocomial' refers to infections acquired in a hospital setting; 'Commensal' describes organisms that live harmlessly on or within a host; 'Opportunistic' pathogens cause disease primarily when the host's immune system is compromised.
Focus on the term that involves transmission between animals and humans, which is a key characteristic in infectious disease epidemiology.
Recall that pathogens transmitted from animals to humans are described by a specific term that highlights this cross-species transmission.
Identify that the term 'Zoonotic' specifically refers to diseases or pathogens that can be transmitted between animals and humans.
Conclude that the correct term for pathogens transmitted between people and infected animals is 'Zoonotic'.
