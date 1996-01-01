Why does sterilizing tattoo needles greatly reduce the chances of HIV infection during tattooing?
A
Sterilization makes the needles sharper, reducing skin damage and infection risk.
B
Sterilization increases the immune response of the person receiving the tattoo.
C
Sterilization changes the chemical composition of the ink, making it inhospitable to HIV.
D
Sterilization destroys any HIV particles present on the needles, preventing transmission.
Understand that HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) can be transmitted through blood and bodily fluids, so any contaminated needle can carry the virus from one person to another.
Recognize that tattoo needles penetrate the skin, which can provide a direct route for HIV to enter the bloodstream if the needles are contaminated.
Know that sterilization is a process that kills or inactivates all microorganisms, including viruses like HIV, on the surface of instruments such as tattoo needles.
Realize that by sterilizing tattoo needles, any HIV particles present on them are destroyed, eliminating the risk of transmitting the virus during tattooing.
Conclude that sterilization does not affect the sharpness of needles, the immune response, or the chemical composition of the ink, but specifically targets and removes infectious agents to prevent disease transmission.
