Which of the following is an important characteristic of antimicrobic drugs?
A
Requirement for high doses to achieve effectiveness
B
Selective toxicity against microbial cells
C
Ability to inhibit all metabolic processes in host cells
D
Induction of widespread allergic reactions in patients
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of antimicrobic drugs: These are agents used to kill or inhibit the growth of microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, or viruses.
Recall the principle of selective toxicity, which means the drug should target microbial cells without harming the host's cells. This is crucial for the drug to be effective and safe.
Evaluate each option based on this principle: High doses may cause toxicity, inhibiting all host metabolic processes would be harmful, and widespread allergic reactions are adverse effects, not desired characteristics.
Identify that the important characteristic of antimicrobic drugs is their ability to selectively target microbial cells while sparing host cells, ensuring effectiveness and safety.
Conclude that selective toxicity is the key feature that distinguishes effective antimicrobic drugs from harmful substances.
