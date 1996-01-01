Which of the following is a common causative agent of cutaneous mycoses?
A
Trichophyton rubrum
B
Histoplasma capsulatum
C
Cryptococcus neoformans
D
Candida albicans
1
Understand the term 'cutaneous mycoses': these are fungal infections that affect the skin, hair, and nails.
Identify the common fungi known to cause cutaneous mycoses. Dermatophytes are the primary group responsible, and Trichophyton rubrum is a well-known dermatophyte species.
Review the other options: Histoplasma capsulatum is primarily associated with systemic infections (histoplasmosis), Cryptococcus neoformans causes cryptococcosis, often affecting the lungs and central nervous system, and Candida albicans is commonly linked to mucosal infections rather than cutaneous mycoses.
Conclude that among the given options, Trichophyton rubrum is the most common causative agent of cutaneous mycoses due to its role as a dermatophyte infecting skin, hair, and nails.
Remember that identifying the causative agent involves understanding the typical clinical presentations and the ecological niches of these fungi.
