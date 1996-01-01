Which of the following best explains why parasitic worm infestation is hypothesized to be damaging to the host?
A
Parasitic worms increase the host's immune response, resulting in enhanced resistance to other infections.
B
Parasitic worms compete with the host for nutrients, leading to malnutrition and tissue damage.
C
Parasitic worms produce antibiotics that protect the host from bacterial infections.
D
Parasitic worms directly synthesize vitamins that benefit the host's metabolism.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of parasitic worm infestations. Parasitic worms live inside the host and rely on the host's resources for survival, often causing harm in the process.
Step 2: Analyze the options by considering the biological impact of parasitic worms on the host. For example, increased immune response might be a host reaction, but it is not typically beneficial overall.
Step 3: Recognize that parasitic worms often consume nutrients from the host, which can lead to malnutrition. This nutrient competition can weaken the host and cause tissue damage.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: parasitic worms producing antibiotics or synthesizing vitamins is not a common or well-supported mechanism in parasitology.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that parasitic worms damage the host primarily by competing for nutrients, leading to malnutrition and tissue damage.
