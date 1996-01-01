Which type of microscope achieves the greatest resolution and highest magnification?
Scanning electron microscope (SEM)
Dissecting (stereo) microscope
Compound light microscope
Transmission electron microscope (TEM)
Understand the concept of resolution and magnification in microscopy: Resolution is the ability to distinguish two close points as separate, and magnification is the ability to enlarge the image of the specimen.
Review the types of microscopes listed: Scanning electron microscope (SEM), Dissecting (stereo) microscope, Compound light microscope, and Transmission electron microscope (TEM).
Recall that light microscopes (including compound and dissecting microscopes) use visible light, which limits their resolution due to the wavelength of light.
Recognize that electron microscopes (SEM and TEM) use electron beams with much shorter wavelengths than visible light, allowing for much higher resolution and magnification.
Differentiate between SEM and TEM: SEM provides detailed 3D surface images with high resolution, but TEM transmits electrons through thin specimens, achieving the greatest resolution and highest magnification among these options.
