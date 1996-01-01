Which feature of a compound microscope makes it suitable for viewing bacteria samples?
A
It uses ultraviolet light to visualize specimens.
B
It can view objects in three dimensions at low magnification.
C
It provides high magnification using multiple lenses.
D
It allows direct observation of living cells without staining.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the main purpose of a compound microscope in microbiology, which is to observe very small specimens such as bacteria that cannot be seen with the naked eye.
Recall that a compound microscope uses multiple lenses (an objective lens and an ocular lens) to achieve high magnification, allowing detailed visualization of tiny structures like bacteria.
Recognize that ultraviolet light is typically used in fluorescence microscopes, not standard compound microscopes, so this feature is not the reason for suitability in viewing bacteria with a compound microscope.
Note that viewing objects in three dimensions at low magnification is a feature of a stereomicroscope, not a compound microscope, which generally provides a flat, two-dimensional image at high magnification.
Understand that while some microscopes allow observation of living cells without staining (like phase-contrast microscopes), the key feature of a compound microscope making it suitable for bacteria is its ability to provide high magnification through multiple lenses.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason