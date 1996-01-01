Which of the following factors can affect the resolution of a bright-field microscope?
A
Wavelength of light used for illumination
B
Numerical aperture of the objective lens
C
Temperature of the laboratory
D
Type of staining used on the specimen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that resolution in a bright-field microscope refers to the ability to distinguish two close points as separate entities.
Recall the formula for resolution (d), which is given by \(d = \frac{0.61 \times \lambda}{NA}\), where \(\lambda\) is the wavelength of light used and \(NA\) is the numerical aperture of the objective lens.
Analyze how the wavelength of light (\(\lambda\)) affects resolution: shorter wavelengths improve resolution because they reduce the value of \(d\).
Consider the numerical aperture (NA) of the objective lens: a higher NA increases the resolving power by decreasing \(d\).
Evaluate other factors such as temperature of the laboratory and type of staining; these do not directly affect the physical resolution limit but may influence image quality or contrast.
