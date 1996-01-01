Which term is used to describe the image produced by the ocular lens of a microscope?
A
Inverted image
B
Magnified image
C
Virtual image
D
Real image
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic optical path in a compound light microscope: light passes through the specimen, then through the objective lens, and finally through the ocular (eyepiece) lens.
Recognize that the objective lens produces a real, inverted, and magnified image of the specimen inside the microscope.
Know that the ocular lens acts like a magnifying glass for the image produced by the objective lens, enlarging it further for the viewer's eye.
Recall that the image formed by the ocular lens is not projected onto a screen but appears to be located behind the lens, meaning it cannot be captured on a surface; this type of image is called a virtual image.
Therefore, the term used to describe the image produced by the ocular lens is 'virtual image' because it is magnified and appears to be located behind the ocular lens.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason