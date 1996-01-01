Which type of microscope uses multiple glass lenses to help distinguish details of thickness?
A
Phase-contrast microscope
B
Dark-field microscope
C
Compound light microscope
D
Electron microscope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each microscope type listed: Phase-contrast microscope, Dark-field microscope, Compound light microscope, and Electron microscope.
Recall that a compound light microscope uses multiple glass lenses to magnify specimens, but it primarily enhances overall magnification rather than specifically distinguishing details of thickness.
Recognize that a dark-field microscope enhances contrast in unstained samples by illuminating the specimen with light that will not be collected by the objective lens, making the background dark but not specifically focusing on thickness details.
Know that an electron microscope uses electron beams and electromagnetic lenses, not glass lenses, to achieve very high resolution, but it is not primarily used for distinguishing thickness details in the way described.
Identify that a phase-contrast microscope uses multiple glass lenses and special optical components to convert differences in thickness and refractive index within transparent specimens into variations in light intensity, allowing detailed visualization of thickness differences.
