Which of the following is a general mechanism by which antimicrobial drugs act?
A
Inhibition of cell wall synthesis
B
Promotion of bacterial motility
C
Enhancement of host DNA replication
D
Stimulation of viral protein synthesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the general mechanisms by which antimicrobial drugs work. Antimicrobial drugs target specific structures or processes essential for microbial survival or replication.
Step 2: Review common targets of antimicrobial drugs, such as inhibition of cell wall synthesis, protein synthesis, nucleic acid synthesis, and metabolic pathways unique to microbes.
Step 3: Analyze each option: 'Inhibition of cell wall synthesis' targets bacterial cell walls, which are absent in human cells, making it a common and effective antimicrobial mechanism.
Step 4: Consider why the other options are incorrect: 'Promotion of bacterial motility' would aid bacteria rather than inhibit them; 'Enhancement of host DNA replication' and 'Stimulation of viral protein synthesis' would not inhibit microbes but rather support host or viral functions.
Step 5: Conclude that the general mechanism by which antimicrobial drugs act is the inhibition of cell wall synthesis, as it specifically disrupts bacterial survival without harming host cells.
