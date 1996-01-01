Which of the following best explains why hand washing is considered one of the most effective methods for preventing the spread of infectious diseases in microbiology?
A
It physically removes microbes and reduces their transmission.
B
It neutralizes toxins produced by microorganisms.
C
It kills all bacteria and viruses present on the skin.
D
It increases the skin's natural oil production, creating a barrier to pathogens.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary goal of hand washing in microbiology, which is to reduce the number of microbes on the skin to prevent their transmission.
Recognize that hand washing works mainly by physically removing microbes, including bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, from the surface of the skin through the mechanical action of scrubbing with soap and water.
Note that hand washing does not necessarily kill all microbes, but significantly reduces their numbers, lowering the risk of infection spread.
Consider why other options are less accurate: neutralizing toxins is not the main function of hand washing; killing all microbes is unrealistic with simple hand washing; and increasing skin oil production is unrelated to microbial removal.
Conclude that the best explanation is that hand washing physically removes microbes and reduces their transmission, making it an effective method to prevent infectious diseases.
