What is the major method of transmission of infectious disease when using public transportation?
A
Vector-borne transmission by insects
B
Droplet transmission from coughing or sneezing
C
Direct injection of pathogens
D
Transmission through contaminated food
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the common modes of transmission for infectious diseases: vector-borne, droplet, direct injection, and foodborne transmission.
Understand that vector-borne transmission involves insects like mosquitoes or ticks, which are unlikely to be the main source in public transportation settings.
Recognize that direct injection of pathogens usually occurs through needles or medical procedures, which are not typical in public transport.
Consider that transmission through contaminated food requires ingestion of contaminated items, which is less common in public transportation environments.
Conclude that droplet transmission, which occurs when an infected person coughs or sneezes and releases respiratory droplets, is the major method of transmission in crowded, enclosed spaces like public transportation.
