Which of the following samples most likely contains a double-stranded RNA virus?
A
A cerebrospinal fluid sample with Poliovirus
B
A blood sample containing Hepatitis B virus
C
A throat swab positive for Influenza A virus
D
A stool sample testing positive for Rotavirus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of viral genomes. Viruses can have genomes made of DNA or RNA, and RNA viruses can be single-stranded (ssRNA) or double-stranded (dsRNA).
Step 2: Identify the genome type of each virus mentioned: Poliovirus is a single-stranded RNA virus, Hepatitis B virus is a DNA virus, Influenza A virus is a single-stranded RNA virus, and Rotavirus is a double-stranded RNA virus.
Step 3: Recognize that the question asks which sample contains a double-stranded RNA virus, so focus on the virus known to have a dsRNA genome.
Step 4: Recall that Rotavirus is the classic example of a double-stranded RNA virus and is commonly found in stool samples, which matches the sample type given.
Step 5: Conclude that the stool sample testing positive for Rotavirus most likely contains a double-stranded RNA virus, based on the known viral genome types and sample sources.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason