Which of the following lists different kinds of viruses?
A
Bacteriophages, retroviruses, and adenoviruses
B
Viroids, prions, and plasmids
C
Flagella, pili, and ribosomes
D
Endospores, mycoplasmas, and archaea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify a list that contains different kinds of viruses.
Step 2: Recall the definitions of each term in the options: Bacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria; retroviruses are a type of virus that uses reverse transcriptase; adenoviruses are viruses that can infect humans and animals.
Step 3: Evaluate the other options: Viroids are infectious RNA molecules but not viruses; prions are infectious proteins; plasmids are DNA molecules, not viruses. Flagella, pili, and ribosomes are cellular structures, not viruses. Endospores, mycoplasmas, and archaea are forms of bacteria or microorganisms, not viruses.
Step 4: Conclude that the list containing bacteriophages, retroviruses, and adenoviruses correctly represents different kinds of viruses.
Step 5: Remember that viruses are distinct from other infectious agents and cellular components, so identifying their unique categories helps in microbiology classification.
